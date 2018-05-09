Angul police arrests four for raping missing woman, two at large

Angul: Four persons, including a minor, have been arrested for gang-raping a married woman who had gone missing last Thursday, Angul Superintendent of Police (SP) Mitrabhanu Mohapatra said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Rahul (15, name changed), Pilu Behera (20), Sujit Behera (25) and Nilam Sahu (27). However, two more accused are still at large.

Briefing media, Mohapatra said that the gang-rape victim was on her way to Bhubaneswar from Sambalpur on the night of May 3 with her husband and daughter. She got down from the car at Nakchi to attend nature’s call. However, her husband, who was driving the car, mistakenly abandoned her there and drove the vehicle.

Later, when he realized the fact after reaching Boinda he drove back his car to Nakchi and searched for his wife but in vain.

Being shocked, he went to Handapa police station and lodged a complaint. During investigation police that some people had seen the victim sobbing after six persons including an auto driver molested her on NH-55.

Later, police came to know that the victim had managed to reach the house of one of her relatives at Jagatsinghpur.

Cops also came to know that the woman was raped by the six persons in an isolated place near Purunapani jungle in the fateful night and had launched a manhunt to nab the rapists.

While four accused have been arrested so far, police are still clueless of the other two accused.