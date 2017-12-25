Angul baby girl rescued alive from borewell

Angul: A three-year-old girl was finally rescued alive after almost six hours of rescue operation by fire fighters and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force personnel in Angul district and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Fire Services DG BK Sharma confirmed her rescue to media and said the little girl, identified as Radha, was rescued at around 4.45 pm after hours of hard works by fire brigade personnel.

The baby girl had fallen into an open borewell at Gulasar village under Handapa police limits in the district between 8 am to 9 am this morning while playing near the deep borewell.

The baby has been identified as Radha Sahu, the daughter of a farmer Santosh Sahu.