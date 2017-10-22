Anganwadi workers call off stir after govt assurance

Bhubaneswar: The striking Anganwadi workers on Saturday suspended their ongoing agitation following an assurance from the State Government to consider their demands.

Minister of Women and Child Development Prafulla Samal said the Anganwadi workers have postponed their agitation after accepting the decision taken by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Decision on rest of their demands will be taken after further talks, he added.

The Anganwadi workers were on an indefinite dharna since September 14 pressing for the fulfillment of their demands.

However, the Anganwadi workers have decided to draw the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to their demands. All-Odisha Anganwadi Workers’ Federation general secretary Anjali Patel said “We will submit our demand papers addressed to PM Modi within November 1 to 7 through the Block Development Officers (BDOs) and will go to New Delhi on November 17. We have suspended the stir as the State Government has fulfilled 50 percent of our demands and has assured to fulfill the rest”.

They were on a dharna demanding fulfillment their 12-point charter of demands which among others included minimum remuneration of `18,000 for workers and `9,000 for helpers per month.

The agitating workers were also demanding a minimum pension of `3,000 per month, Government employee status and revised insurance policy.