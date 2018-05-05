Anganwadi worker raped by auto driver in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: In yet another incident of sexual assault against women, an Anganwadi worker was allegedly raped by an auto-rickshaw driver at Tenteinali village under Telkoi police limits in Keonjhar district last night.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim, the accused identified as Susil Nayak of Bena village raped her taking advantage of the darkness while she was returning after watching an opera show.

The Anganwadi worker narrated her ordeal to her husband following which the couple lodged a complaint at the Telkoi police station. Taking swift move, police nabbed the accused.

We have sent the victim and the accused for medical examination. Further investigation is on, said a police official.