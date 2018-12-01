Anganwadi worker abducted by four miscreants in Bolangir

Bolangir: An anganwadi worker of Badhanpalli village in Bolangir district has been allegedly abducted by four miscreants near Dhabandanga in Kantabanji on Saturday.

The identity of the accused persons is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, the incident occurred when the victim along with her fellow worker was returning home in a scooter. Meanwhile, four miscreants waylaid them near Dhabandanga and abducted the victim in a Bolero car.

The victim’s friend returned to the village and narrated the ordeal to her family members. Following which, the victim’s family members approached the police station and lodged a complaint.

As per latest reports, the police have launched a manhunt to trace the victim and zero in on the kidnappers.