Andhra Pradesh cops nab gang for printing fake currency notes

Hyderabad: Police in Andhra Pradesh have arrested a gang for allegedly printing fake currency notes.

Reports said the crime branch team of Tirupati led by Deputy Superintendent R. Ravi Shankar Reddy seized fake notes worth Rs 10 lakh.

The police also recovered 10 diamonds, two laptops, printers, scanners and other materials used for printing the fake currency notes.

District Police Superintendent K.K.N Anbu Rajan told the media that the accused were identified as Aftar Mohammad Ali, 55, his son Mohammad Khaja Imran, 27, E. Navneeth, 27, Bala Kumar, 29, Pavan Kumar, 23, M. Naidu, 37, P. Mohan 40, V. Charan Kumar, 23, D.P.S Varma, 50 and B. Murali Krishna, 33.

Reports said the accused hail from various parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Acting on a tip-off the police arrested the prime accused father-son duo while exchanging currency at an outlet in the city on Thursday.

Sources said the police raided their house near Vijayawada. The remaining members were arrested during the investigation. Probe is underway and the arrested accused have been sent to remand.