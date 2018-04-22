An initiative to make Bhubaneswar plastic-free; a long way to go

Bhubaneswar: A team of eco warriors are making concerted efforts to make Odisha capital free from pollution. As the world observed Earth Day 2018 with an aim to ‘End Plastic Pollution’ on Sunday, the warriors of ‘Save the Earth’, a city-based social organization, stepped up their campaign to spread awareness on the use of cloth and paper carry bags against polythene ones.

Save the Earth organisation has been advocating the use of paper bags and cloth bags. The outfit is organising awareness programmes in various markets in Bhubaneswar on every Sunday and today it was Jharpada market.

The activists launched campaigns in the market by holding and putting up placards at various vegetable vending zones and requested people to bring cloth or sack carry bags with them while going out for vegetables.

The members also distributed hundreds of carry bags and paper covers to customers with a promise to avoid plastic and polythene bags henceforth.

The activists also convinced the vegetable vendors and grocery-shopkeepers to use paper covers as much as possible to provide a better future to the next generation putting up placards carrying messages to avoid plastic and polythene.

Though many complain that the residents of the city are far from ready to accept this change, we realized that it is only lack of awareness among people about the deadly harmfulness of polythene, said Ranjan Acharya, a member of the campaigning group.

“Once they got a clear message of the campaign, happily agreed to use paper covers and cloth bags instead of the hazardous bags,” he added.

“When I refused to take a polythene bag from a store-keeper today, he was surprised and later told me that he had to provide polythene bags to customers as they insist on that, otherwise they buy from another shop,” said another member of the organization.

A senior citizen said the problem seems to be more with the attitude of people and lack of awareness on the hazardous impact of plastic, but we elder people are habituated in bringing cloth or sack carry bags. Youths are getting habituated to it and it needs more awareness campaign for change, he added.