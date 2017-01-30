Headlines

Amulya Patnaik appointed as Delhi Police Chief

Amulya Patnaik

New Delhi: Amulya Patnaik has appointed as commissioner of Delhi police on Monday. Patnaik, a 1985 batch IPS officer from Union Territories cadre, will replace Alok Verma, who has been named as the director of CBI.

Patnaik hails from Odisha and is currently posted as Delhi police special commissioner (administration).  He has also served as joint commissioner (operations) in Delhi police.

Notably, after the appointment of current Delhi Police commissioner Alok Verma as CBI chief, Patnaik along with Deepak Mishra and Dharmendra Kumar were the top contenders for the post.

