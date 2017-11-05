PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Amul to invest Rs 250 crore in dairy sector in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Amul

Bhubaneswar: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (Amul) MD RS Sodhi on Saturday announced that the Amul would invest around Rs 250 crore in the dairy sector in Odisha in the coming months while he was speaking at a seminar on ‘Opportunities for Food Processing in Odisha’ at the ongoing World Food India 2017 in New Delhi.

Sodhi said currently there is a supply gap of 30 lakh litres of milk per day in Odisha. The State is the second biggest market for Amul in India, he added

MSME Minister Prafulla Samal said food processing is a focus sector for the State. In order to promote food processing industry, Odisha has dedicated food processing policy, developed mega food parks at Deras and Rayagada and single-window facilitation for investors.

 

