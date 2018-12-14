Amitav Ghosh selected for 54th Jnanpith Award

New Delhi: The writer of novels like The Shadow Lines and Sea of Poppies (The Ibis trilogy), Amitav Ghosh has been selected for the 54th Jnanpith Award, the highest literary honour in the country.

The Jnanpith award selection committee met in New Delhi on Friday and unanimously agreed that Ghosh, an English language novelist, will get the Jnanpith Award this year.

The writer also took to his Twitter handle and wrote: “Thank you. This is an amazing day for me.”

Thank you. This is an amazing day for me. I never thought I would find myself on this list, with some of the writers I most admire https://t.co/xKUXfSH8hp https://t.co/qnGtM0E4Au — Amitav Ghosh (@GhoshAmitav) December 14, 2018



Ghosh is also the writer of various non-fiction pieces, such as The Great Derangement and In an Antique Land.

Ghosh previously has won Sahitya Akademi Award. His books Sea of Poppies and River of Smoke were also shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize in the years 2008 and 2012 respectively. The writer is also the recipient of the 2007 Padma Shri Award. In 2009, he was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature.

The Jnanpith Award is an Indian literary award presented annually by the Bharatiya Jnanpith to an author, for his “outstanding contribution towards literature”.