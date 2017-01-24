Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan living separately: Amar Singh

Mumbai: In a big reveal, politician Amar Singh has claimed that Amitabh and Jaya are living separately, and also hinted at a rift between Jaya and bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sources said.
There was a time when Big B Amitabh Bachchan and Amar Singh were close friends. Even their families were also close, and also spot them attending events together.
Earlier in May 2016, former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh claimed that Amitabh “warned” him to not accept his wife Jaya into his party, and the megastar replied “He is a friend; he has the right to say what he wants to say”.
Notably, till now there is no reaction from Big B side about Amar Singh’s remarks.