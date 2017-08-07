Amit Shah to visit Odisha on a 3-day tour in September

Bhubaneswar: BJP National president Amit Shah to visit Odisha on a 3-day tour from September 6 to attend 26 events of party to be organized across the state.

The focus of the visit would be on strengthening the organization at the grassroots level. This was informed by the National General Secretary & State Prabhari Shri Arun Singh addressing a Press Conference at the state head quarter of party.

Besides, the party would also organize a three-week programme beginning August 9 and ending on August 30 as part of its national plan to honor martyrs along with a countrywide Tiranga Yatra from August 10 to 14 is also a part of the programme, he added.

The Odisha Pravari said with the four top posts of President, Vice President, Prime Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker occupied by BJP, it is a ‘golden period’ for the party. “Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party is looking forward to expanding its base in the country and Odisha figures prominently in the plan,” he said.