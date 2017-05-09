Headlines

Pragativadi News Service
Amit Shah to visit Jajpur in June

Bhubaneswar: BJP national president Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit during this coming  June to meet grassroots level workers in Jajpur district of the state. This was informed by the union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during a programme held at Chandikhol on Monday.

During the meeting Badachana BJD leader Amar Nayak and thousands of ruling party workers joined the BJP on Monday.

Pradhan welcomed Nayak, many elected representatives and former Sarpanches, ZP members and block chairpersons and their supporters to the saffron party at a meeting held at Chandikhol.

It may however be noted that in the recently concluded BJP National Executive Meeting BJP Chief Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi said the BJP would emerge as the leading political force in Odisha.

