Amit Shah takes dig at Rahul Gandhi, says people from Amethi come to Gujarat for jobs

Ahmedabad: BJP national President Amit Shah on Sunday took a dig at Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi saying that people from Amethi come to Gujarat seeking for jobs.

“Congress is the leader, there is no policy, yet a mob has come together to form the government”, he said.

Lashing out at the Congress, Shah said that when in power the UPA government stopped the Narmada project for many years and did not even sanction to set up the gate of the dam. He claimed that within 14 days of assuming the office of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi provided his nod for construction of gates of the dam.

He called that in the three years of Modi government, Gujarat “got the gift of the bullet train, got an international airport, Ro-Ro Ferry service started and 2500 km. A highway was created.”

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah met BJP workers at a booth in Dewanpur for the Mann ki Baat – chai ke saath program.

The event – ‘Mann ki baat – chai ke saath’ – was held at all 50,128 polling booths in 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat.