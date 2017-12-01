Amit Shah not a Hindu, claims Raj Babbar

Surat: A day after Rahul Gandhi termed his family as devotee of Lord Shiva, the Congress party launched an attack on BJP chief and said that Amit Shah calls himself Hindu, but he is a Jain.

“Amit Shah calls himself a Hindu, but he is a Jain. As far as Rahul Gandhi is concerned, Shiv Bhakti is being practiced in his home since a long time,” quoted a news agency as Congress leader Raj Babbar said.

Indira Gandhi used to wear rudraksha, which was only worn by those who worship Shiva, it added.

Rahul Gandhi yesterday said his family is devotee of Lord Shiva, but does not believe in using it for political gain, following which a political ripple erupted ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections.

This comes a day after a row erupted over Gandhi’s visit to the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, wherein his name was allegedly listed as a non-Hindu visitor in the visitor-book.

The controversy started when party’s media coordinator Manoj Tyagi allegedly entered names of Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Ahmed Patel in the special register for non-Hindus visiting the temple.