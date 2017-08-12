PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Amit Shah invites Nitish Kumar-led JD (U) to join NDA

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Amit Shah

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah has invited Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) president Nitish Kumar to join the ruling NDA, following the latter’s alliance with the saffron party in the state to form a new government.

“I met JD (U) president Nitish Kumar at my residence yesterday. I invited JD (U) to join the NDA,” Shah said in a tweet on Saturday.

According to sources JD (U) is expected to announce its decision to formally join the BJP-led NDA in its national executive meeting on 19 July in Patna.

The Janata Dal-United president Nitish Kumar on July 26 snapped ties with the Grand Alliance of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress.

