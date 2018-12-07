Amit Shah attacks Mamata for blocking rally in WB

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for creating hurdles for the rally in the state.

Shah’s comments came hours after Calcutta High Court denied permission to the party for holding a ‘Rath Yatra’ in Cooch Behar.

Shah said the WB government has completely failed to maintain law and order situation in the state and added the TMC is scared of the BJP.

The West Bengal government had refused to allow the rally citing communal tension.

The BJP, in view of the high court order, has decided not to hold any rally in the state until and unless it gets the order to this effect.

A single bench headed by Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty said the rally stands deferred till the next hearing on January 9. He said the permission for the saffron party to hold a rally cannot be granted right now.