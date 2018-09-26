PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Crime

Amin caught taking bribe in Kalahandi

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Amin

Kalahandi: Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday nabbed an Amin posted at Special Land Acquisition office, Upper Indravati Irrigation Project in Kusumkhunti of Kalahandi district while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a poor farmer.

The accused, Tofan Kumar Mahanta had demanded Rs 30,000 from Khirasindhu Panigrahi of Podaguda village to increase the valuation of a patch of land belonging to the latter.

With no options left, Panigrahi reported the matter to the Vigilance and trap was laid. The anti-corruption cops caught Mahanta red-handed while he was accepting the bribe from Panigrahi.

While the Bhawanipatna Vigilance team arrested Mahanta at Motor Square and seized the bribe amount from his possession.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

trains trains
2.1K
Headlines

Know the trains cancelled, diverted in Odisha
Rafale deal Rafale deal
978
Headlines

Rafale Deal: Ex-French Prez contradicted himself; Dassault chose Reliance on its own, says Jaitley
organic farming policy organic farming policy
960
Headlines

Odisha formulates Organic Farming Policy
To Top