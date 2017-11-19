Amid uproar: Padmavati makers postpone film’s release

Mumbai: The proposed release date of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmavati” has been deferred, the makers of the film said on Sunday.
Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the studio behind ‘Padmavati’, has voluntarily deferred the release date of the film from December 1st, 2017, according to sources.
A new release date will be announced once the “requisite clearances” are in place, the production house added.
Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi had on Saturday slammed the makers for allowing the film to be screened for various media channels before obtaining a certificate from the board.
The CBFC had sent the film back to the producer as the application for the certification was “incomplete”.
“Padmavati” has been facing controversy since Bhansali started shooting the film earlier this year.
The director was roughed up by members of the fringe group Rajput Karni Sena in Jaipur. Its elaborate sets were also vandalised during shooting schedules in Jaipur and Kolhapur.
Bhansali and lead actor Deepika Padukone have received threats. Their security has been beefed up by the Mumbai police.
Padmavati is based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat – an Avadhi language epic poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540.
The film stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji.
Notably, the Karni Sena had called for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 1, which is slated as the release date of the film.