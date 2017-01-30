Americans want call center jobs back from India

Washington: In a letter to US President Donald Trump, the Communications Workers of America (CWA) stated that numerous security breaches at overseas call centers have led to personal information of Americans being compromised, leaving customers open to fraud.

Additionally, workers trained at overseas call centers have gone on to use this training to engage in scams targeting U.S. citizens.

The CWA, led by senators Bob Casey, Tammy Baldwin, Joe Donnelly, Heidi Heitkamp, Joe Manchin, and Claire McCaskill, has urged the Trump Administration to take action to help protect and bring call center jobs back to the U.S., noting that besides posing a threat to American people, the industry had lost hundreds of thousands of jobs over the past decade due to offshoring.

Many American communities have committed millions in taxpayer dollars to fund incentives for companies opening call center jobs in their communities. However, the last decade has seen many of those jobs shipped overseas. Companies pocketed taxpayer dollars but offshored the call center jobs just a few years later, the letter to Donald Trump stated.

In December, Donald Trump met industry leaders from Facebook, Apple, and PayPal to discuss the future of jobs in America.