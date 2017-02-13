Entertainment

American Film Maker Grace Lee to make a film on Odia food

Bhubaneswar: Award winning independent filmmaker Grace Lee  has expressed her interest in making a film on Odia food, known for its unique flavour and taste. Lee was in the city to screen her film ‘Off the menu: Asian America ‘ in several parts in Odisha as part of the American Film Showcase (AFS) conducted by United States(US) Consulate General, Hyderabad.

While apeaking to the media, Grace Lee has said that she liked Odia food very much. During her journey to the state, she had tasted some foods like the powder (badi chura), and shrimp (Chingudi checha) and fish with mustard gravy, which she never had before. She said that in US such typical Odia foods are not being served at the Indian Restaurants. She had heard a lot about the temple food of Odisha.

She feels that it would be a great opportunity if she could make a film on Odia food.

The proposed film is a road trip into the kitchens, factories, temples and farms of Asia Pacific America that explored how our relationship to food reflects our evolving community.

Debashis Patnaik, founder of Dalma chain of restaurants that serves typical Odia food, had a discussion with Lee on Odia food when she was in the city.

 

