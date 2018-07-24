Ambulance used for transporting furniture in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: At the time when the residents of cut-off areas in Malkangiri district are reeling under failure in arrival of ambulances services, a 108 ambulance was seen transporting furniture in the Sadar area of the district on Tuesday.

According to reports, a 108 ambulance of Kalimela Hospital bearing registration no- OD 02 N 7762, was used for shifting furnitures in broad daylight.

A video of the incident is also doing rounds in news channels and social networking sites.

The video features a pharmacist and the ambulance driver loading furniture into the rear section of the emergency service vehicle.

The incident has drawn flak from different walks of life. Expressing dismay over the issue alert residents of the locality have demanded strict action against those involved in the incident.