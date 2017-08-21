Ambulance services hit in Balangir after mass resignation of operating staff members

Balangir: Government emergency ambulance service 108 was badly hit in Balangir district today after all of its operating staff members offered mass resignation in protest against the arrest of Maoj Sahu, District President of ‘108’ Ambulance Operations.

All the 17 ambulances deployed across the district were stationed in front of the District Collector’s office. The staff members also handed over the keys of the ambulances to the concerned authorities in the presence of CDMO Sugnanendra Mishra and police officials.

Earlier today, a total of 96 staff members, including emergency management technicians and drivers, launched an indefinite strike to press their demand for the immediate release of Sahu, who was arrested by the police last evening following a SC/ST atrocity case filed by Dhaneswar Tirkey, ‘108’ Ambulance Operation head in western Odisha.

On August 9, the operationl staff had held a meeting at the district headquarters on various issues, including their pay hike. During the meeting, Sahu and Tirkey were engaged in a serious verbal brawl on certain issues, said an ambulance operator. The latter lodged a police complain under SC/ST Atrocities Act against the former on August 10, he added.