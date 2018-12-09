Ambulance hits road divider in Nabarangpur, 3 critical

Nabarangpur: An ambulance carrying an expectant mother and an Asha worker to the hospital here hit a road divider near Nabaguda in Nabarangpur district critically injuring them.

According to sources, a pregnant woman of Chacha village under Jharigaon block complained of labour pain following which her family members called the emergency service.

The victim along with the village Asha worker was on their way to the hospital when the driver of the ambulance lost control over the wheels and dashed into a road divider.

Reportedly, the vehicle driver and the two women have been admitted to Umerkote hospital. Their health condition is still critical, sources said.