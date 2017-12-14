Ambulance failure in Nayagarh, patient carried on trolley-rickshaw

Nayagarh: Yet another incident of ambulance failure in Odisha, an ailing elderly man was carried on a trolley-rickshaw to hospital in Krushnachandrapur Patna village under Daspalla Tehsil in Nayagarh district failing to avail an ambulance.

According to reports, Musa Nayak (60) suddenly fell ill while working in the paddy field near his house, following which his family members called the 108 ambulance service asking for help, but in vain.

With no option left, the poor family carried the patient to Dasapalla hospital on a trolley-rickshaw located around 3 km away from the village.