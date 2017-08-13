PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Ambulance fail: Pregnant woman delivers baby in auto-rickshaw

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
pregnant woman

Rayagada: In yet another incident, a pregnant woman gave birth to a baby in a moving auto-rickshaw in Kalyansinghpur in Rayagada district on Saturday morning.

According to reports, the woman of Sunakhandi Tikarpada village delivered the girl child in the auto-rickshaw after travelling 17 km on her way to the Kalyanisinghpur Community Health Centre (CHC).

She had to travel in the three-wheeler as a 102 ambulance failed to reach her in time. Family members had called over to the ambulance service soon after the woman complained of labour pain, reports said.

The incidence came as a shock particularly because it happened barely 24 hours after the Government’s announcement of setting up of two Maa Gruhas and a delivery point in Kalyansighpur block.

Family members said that after the delivery, both the woman and the newborn were admitted to the CHC and their conditions were said to be critical.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

BMC BMC
1.3K
Twin City

BMC conducts raid on various Hotels and Restaurants in Bhubaneswar, seized stale foods
Pal Heights Pal Heights
1.2K
Twin City

Fire Mishap at Pal Heights owner’s house: Cops seize CCTV hard disk
trains trains
992
Twin City

Rescheduled trains, changed routes for modernization work at Cuttack Railway station
transferred transferred
984
Headlines

PF account to be automatically transferred on job switch
gas leak tragedy gas leak tragedy
937
Headlines

Rourkela LPG gas leak tragedy: Injured woman dies
To Top