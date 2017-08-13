Ambulance fail: Pregnant woman delivers baby in auto-rickshaw

Rayagada: In yet another incident, a pregnant woman gave birth to a baby in a moving auto-rickshaw in Kalyansinghpur in Rayagada district on Saturday morning.

According to reports, the woman of Sunakhandi Tikarpada village delivered the girl child in the auto-rickshaw after travelling 17 km on her way to the Kalyanisinghpur Community Health Centre (CHC).

She had to travel in the three-wheeler as a 102 ambulance failed to reach her in time. Family members had called over to the ambulance service soon after the woman complained of labour pain, reports said.

The incidence came as a shock particularly because it happened barely 24 hours after the Government’s announcement of setting up of two Maa Gruhas and a delivery point in Kalyansighpur block.

Family members said that after the delivery, both the woman and the newborn were admitted to the CHC and their conditions were said to be critical.