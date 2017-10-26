Ambassador of Czech Republic visits KISS

Bhubaneswar: Milan Hovorka, Ambassador of Czech Republic, visited city based Word’s largest tribal residential university Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) on Thursday and highly appreciated the works of its founder Dr Achyuta Samanta.

Hovorka was accompanied by the four-member team of Bohemia Voice, popular group from the Czech Republic, a vocal quartet founded by Elin Špidlová.

The dignitaries were extended a warm welcome by the students and staff of the institution. They also visited the campus and enthralled the inmates with their captivating performance.

This was the second visit of the ambassador, KISS sources said.