PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Ambassador of Czech Republic visits KISS

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
KISS

Bhubaneswar: Milan Hovorka, Ambassador of Czech Republic, visited city based Word’s largest tribal residential university Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) on Thursday and highly appreciated the works of its founder Dr Achyuta Samanta.

Hovorka was accompanied by the four-member team of Bohemia Voice, popular group from the Czech Republic, a vocal quartet founded by Elin Špidlová.

The dignitaries were extended a warm welcome by the students and staff of the institution. They also visited the campus and enthralled the inmates with their captivating performance.

This was the second visit of the ambassador, KISS sources said.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
1.8K
Headlines

Phase II surgery of conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia begins at Delhi AIIMS
Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9
1.7K
Headlines

Odisha’s Sunil Tandi wins Rs 50 lakh in ‘KBC 9’
Power list -2017 Power list -2017
1.3K
Special Stories

PRAGATIVADI POWERLIST 2017

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top