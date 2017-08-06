Amarnath terror attack: Three accused arrested

New Delhi: Nearly a month after eight Amarnath pilgrims were killed during a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam area, police on Sunday arrested three accused in that connection.

“Ismail, a Pakistani terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) along with two other associates and a local Kashmiri terrorist carried out the attack,” IGP (Kashmir) Munir Khan said while addressing a press conference in Srinagar.

Another terrorist in the group of four had been identified as Yawar, a local recruiter for the LeT, the police said. Efforts are on to identify the other two, believed to be Pakistanis.

The police also released pictures of Abu Ismail and Yawar.

On July 10, terrorists opened fire at the bus that was carrying a group of pilgrims returning from the Amarnath Yatra. Eight pilgrims lost their lives in the attack.