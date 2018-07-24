Headlines

Alwar lynching victim died of shock and blunt weapon injuries, says autopsy report

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Alwar mob lynching

New Delhi: The Alwar mob lynching victim, Rakbar Khan, died of shock and injuries from a “blunt weapon or object”, the post-mortem report has said.

The 28-year-old dairy farmer from Haryana’s Mewat district who was lynched by a group of seven persons in Alwar on Friday was suspected to be transporting two cows and their calves when the attacked happened.

Khan was taken to hospital three hours after the attack where he was declared dead on arrival.

Rajasthan police on Monday suspended assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Mohan Singh, for delay of three hours in taking the victim Rakbar to hospital.

A four-member committee constituted by the police to look into the delay also transferred three constables to police lines.

The police had arrested two accused — Dharmendra Yadav and Paramjeet Singh — on Saturday, while the third, Naresh Singh, was arrested on Sunday. The three are under police custody for five days.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

central bureau of investigation central bureau of investigation
1.4K
Headlines

CBI files chargesheet against Samruddha Jeevan directors in Rs 3.4 Cr ponzi scam
Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
1.3K
Headlines

Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
New Rs 100 note New Rs 100 note
1.2K
Business

New Rs 100 currency note coming by next month
To Top