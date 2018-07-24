Alwar lynching victim died of shock and blunt weapon injuries, says autopsy report

New Delhi: The Alwar mob lynching victim, Rakbar Khan, died of shock and injuries from a “blunt weapon or object”, the post-mortem report has said.

The 28-year-old dairy farmer from Haryana’s Mewat district who was lynched by a group of seven persons in Alwar on Friday was suspected to be transporting two cows and their calves when the attacked happened.

Khan was taken to hospital three hours after the attack where he was declared dead on arrival.

Rajasthan police on Monday suspended assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Mohan Singh, for delay of three hours in taking the victim Rakbar to hospital.

A four-member committee constituted by the police to look into the delay also transferred three constables to police lines.

The police had arrested two accused — Dharmendra Yadav and Paramjeet Singh — on Saturday, while the third, Naresh Singh, was arrested on Sunday. The three are under police custody for five days.