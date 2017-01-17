Alok Verma to be appointed as Chief of CBI

New Delhi: After the post of CBI(Central Bureau of Ivestigation) Director lying vacant for over a month with the retirement of Anil Sinha on December 2 of last year, Delhi Police commissioner Alok Kumar Verma has been selected as the successor for the post of CBI Director.
However, a formal announcement in this regard is expected soon.
As per sources, Verma, a 1979 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was selected by a three-member committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice JS Khehar and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. The Centre has reportedly briefed the attorney general, who will then inform the Supreme Court that Verma has been chosen for the post. At present, the matter is sub judice.
Verma is expected to take over by the end of this month.
Verma, hailing from the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre, has been the Delhi Police Chief for the last 11 months. He has previously served as the Director General of Tihar Jail and the Police Chief of Mizoram.