Allow Tej Bahadur Yadav’s wife to meet him, Delhi High Court tells Centre

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Centre to allow the wife of BSF jawan’s Tej Bahadur, who had posted a video on social media alleging that poor quality food was being served to soldiers.

Tej Bahadur’s wife Sharmila on Thursday filed a habeas corpus petition in the court, claming that her husband was untraceable and apprehended that he was in illegal detention.

Yadav’s family had alleged that no one had been able to contact him for three days and the BSF has not responded to two letters asking about him.

The high court, in its order, also said that Yadav’s wife be allowed to stay with him for two days.  The court also set February 15 as the date for next hearing in the case sources said.

Notably, in last month Tej Bahadur Yadav posted a video on social media regarding the poor conditions and food provided to them during duty along the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir

