Alliance with Rajinikanth unlikely if his colour is saffron: Kamal Haasan

Cambridge: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan spoke about his dream of creating a “corruption-free Tamil Nadu” and has made it clear that any political alliance with superstar Rajinikanth is unlikely if his colour is “saffron”, during his speech at the Harvard University on Saturday.

“I hope Rajini’s colour is not saffron. Alliance with Rajini is unlikely if his colour is saffron,” Haasan said at the annual Indian conference of the prestigious Harvard University.

Ever since Rajinikanth announced on December 31 his entry into active politics, the two actors have been repeatedly asked if they would contest elections together. Without confirming or ruling out the possibility of future ties, Mr Haasan said “red is not my political complexion” and added “I hope Rajinikanth’s colour is not saffron because if it is, an alliance is unlikely.”

Mr Haasan, 63, who took the political plunge after accusing the E Palaniswami government of corruption and bad governance, had earlier said that partnering with Rajinikanth is not a decision that can be taken now.