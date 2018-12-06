All-party meet on Dec 10 to discuss issues

All-party meet on Dec 10
New Delhi: The government may convene all party meet on December 10.

The meet will be convened to discuss the agenda for the winter session of Parliament.

Sources said the winter session begins on December  11.

The government is expected to push its legislative agenda that includes replacement of three ordinances.

The three ordinances are the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Ordinance, Companies (Amendment) Ordinance and the Ordinance banning and punishing triple talaq.

Sources said a meeting is also likely to be convened on December 11 by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to seek cooperation of all political parties for smooth conduct of the proceedings of the  House.

