All India Radio's first Odia Singer Passes Away

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Pravabati Rath

Bhubaneswar: All India Radio (AIR) popularly known as Akashvani, first Odia singer passes away at the age of 87 on Wednesday.

Pravabati Rath, 87, breathed her last at her residence at Sahid Nagar. She was the favourite singers of our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and was daughter of the eminent tabla player Khetramohan Kar.

Pravabati married to Gangadhar Rath, former Deputy Secretary of Odisha Legislative Assembly.she was awarded the Gold medal in singing.

Her entire family members including three son- Subhrasnu Rath, Kabuli Rath, Goodly Rat her brothers Subash Kar, Umesh Kar, Mahesh Kar along with Prafulla Kar were present at the time of her death.

