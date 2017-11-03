PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Bollywood

Alia Bhatt-Sidharth Malhotra back together. Who is behind their patch-up?

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Alia

Mumbai: Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt’s relationship status has been the talk of the town for the last few years. From celebrating Valentine’s Day together to holding hands, the two have been very public about their fondness for each other, but they have always denied that they are more than just ‘good friends’.

But in August this year, Sidharth Malhotra took everyone by surprise when he claimed that he’s single. Many believed Jacqueline Fernandez to be the reason behind Alia-Sidharth break-up. However, the Roy actor rubbished the rumours.

When their fans were certain about the break-up, Sidharth and Alia, yet again surprised everyone, by posing together at a Diwali bash. And now the lovebirds were spotted at Shah Rukh Khan’s 52nd birthday bash. And what grabbed eyeballs was the fact that Alia was spotted wearing Sid’s T-shirt on her way back from Alibaug.

And this latest development has only strengthened the rumours of their patch up. And if a report in Mumbai Mirror is to be believed, it is Karan Johar who is behind their patch up.

Karan, who launched Alia and Sidharth back in 2012, has played the mediator between the two. The report suggests that KJo made the two sit down and told them that they are made for each other and should definitely give their relationship another chance.

On the work front, Sidharth and Alia are going to reunite on screen in the third installment of Mohit Suri’s musical franchise, Aashiqui 3.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Gram Rozgar Sevaks Gram Rozgar Sevaks
750
Headlines

Odisha Govt hikes salary of Gram Rozgar Sevaks by Rs 2000
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
746
Headlines

Health condition of Jaga, Kalia stable now: Health Minister Pratap Jena
IPS reshuffle IPS reshuffle
649
Headlines

Major Reshuffle in Odisha IPS Cadre: Debasis Panigrahi new Odisha Vigilance Director

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top