Entertainment

Alia Bhatt auctions her wardrobe for a cause

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Alia Bhatt

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt has launched a new philanthropic initiative ‘Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe’ (translated my wardrobe is your wardrobe) and has put a part of her personal wardrobe on auction. She shared about her ‘closet cleaning for a cause’ on Instagram. It aims at sharing handpicked garments from her personal closet, for charity.

Alia’s statement read, “I have the greatest pleasure to invite you to ‘Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe’, a very special initiative that truly excites me.”

The statement further read, “Mi Wardrobe Is Su Wardrobe is closet-cleaning for a cause. It will give you the chance to buy outfits straight from my personal wardrobe. And the best part? All proceeds will go to charity.”

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Anita Das Anita Das
8.8K
Headlines

Veteran Odia film actress Anita Das no more
Papu Pom Pom Papu Pom Pom
2.3K
Headlines

Papu Pom Pom critical, likely to be air-lifted to Delhi AIIMS
Humsafar Express Humsafar Express
2.1K
Headlines

Indore-Puri Humsafar Express train flagged off by Sumitra Mahajan
To Top