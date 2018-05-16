Alia Bhatt auctions her wardrobe for a cause

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt has launched a new philanthropic initiative ‘Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe’ (translated my wardrobe is your wardrobe) and has put a part of her personal wardrobe on auction. She shared about her ‘closet cleaning for a cause’ on Instagram. It aims at sharing handpicked garments from her personal closet, for charity.

Alia’s statement read, “I have the greatest pleasure to invite you to ‘Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe’, a very special initiative that truly excites me.”

The statement further read, “Mi Wardrobe Is Su Wardrobe is closet-cleaning for a cause. It will give you the chance to buy outfits straight from my personal wardrobe. And the best part? All proceeds will go to charity.”