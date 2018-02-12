Alert pilot saves lives of 180 passengers of Delhi-bound IndiGo flight at Ranchi airport

Ranchi: It was a close shave for 180 passengers on board of an IndiGo flight at Birsa Munda airport in Ranchi and the credit goes to the alertness of the pilot.

During the take off of the Delhi-bound flight, the pilot detected that the aircraft had developed some technical snag following which abandoned the take off of flight 6E 398.

According to reports, the pilot spotted the fault during the ground run of the flight itself, and hence stopped it to get it checked.

The engineers at the airport took more than two-and-a-half hours to fix the fault. The aircraft, which was scheduled to take-off at 9.35 am, but could fly only after noon.

Meanwhile, the no-frill airline has declared that it has grounded three A320 neo aircraft due to engine problems. According to a statement released by the airline, IndiGo has withdrawn three A320 neo aircraft from service, effectively from February 9, 2018, due to the engine problems. The grounded aircraft are powered by Pratt & Whitney engines.