Akshay Tritiya celebrations today; Ratha Anukula in Puri

Bhubaneswar/Puri: Gold rush in jewellery stores across the state and the beginning of construction work for chariots for Rath Yatra in Puri mark the festivities of Akshay Tritiya today.

The auspicious day falls on the third Tithi (lunar day) of Bright Half (Shukla Paksha) of the pan-Indian month of Baisakha. Although the festival is celebrated mostly in the rural patches of the state as a major agricultural festival, City dwellers celebrate it by designating the day for purchasing gold and silver.

The day which is considered to be the most auspicious of all days of the year is generally preferred for commencing any new venture. As a tribute to this belief, the day is marked for the initiation of chariot making (known as Rath Anukula) of the famous Rath Yatra of Puri. The entire process of chariot making takes exactly 60 days to be completed from here on. The chief carpenters of the three chariots — Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosha, Balabhadra’s Taladhwaja and Subhadra’s Darpadalana — are required to complete the work over a period of two months.