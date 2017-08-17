Akhilesh Yadav was released hours after detention

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav who was detained on his way to meet ex-MLA and Samajwadi Party leader Pradeep Yadav released on Thursday.

The former chief minister was stopped near an under-construction toll plaza at Unnao in the Hasanganj police station area on the Lucknow-Agra expressway and taken to the agriculture research centre in Dhaurhara from where he was allowed to return to Lucknow, Circle Officer (CO) Dhirendra Kumar Singh said.

According to reports, Akhilesh attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

“I was going to Auraiya to meet my party workers who were subjected to barbaric police action…The state government wants to win the zila panchayat post by misusing official machinery…My workers did not do anything wrong in Auraiya,” he said.

After he was released, Akhilesh Yadav said the police and the government were doing this to stop him from meeting workers. “All this is being done to win a district panchayat president poll,” he said.