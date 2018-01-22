Akhilesh Yadav to contest 2019 Lok Sabha poll from Kannauj

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav today said he would like to contest next year’s general elections from Kannauj constituency, presently held by his wife Dimple Yadav.

“I will like to contest from Kannauj,” he told reporters here after paying tribute to veteran socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra on his death anniversary.

Replying to a question, Akhilesh Yadav said ‘netaji’ Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest the polls from Mainpuri.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the 78-year-old SP patriarch had contested from Azamgarh and Mainpuri and won both, but chose to retain Azamgarh to strengthen the party in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

He vacated Mainpuri, which was then won in a by-poll by his grandson, Tej Pratap Yadav.

The SP insiders said the decision of the party chief to contest the next general elections from Kannauj was aimed at quelling allegations of promoting “dynasty” in the party.

Akhilesh Yadav has represented Kannauj thrice in the Lok Sabha before relinquishing the seat after becoming chief minister in 2012.

Speaking about the current BJP regime in the state, Akhilesh Yadav charged the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh with “failing” on all fronts, especially the law-and- order situation.