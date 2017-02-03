“Akhi Kholile Tu hi Tu” new upcoming Odia movie

Bhubaneswar: “Akhi Kholile Tu hi Tu” is the upcoming Odia movie of Ollywood star Deepak and Suryamayee. The film is made under the baneer Bishweshwar Films.
The film is produced by Sanjaya Kumar Choudhury and directed by Saroj Mohapatra. The music of the film is composed by Bikash Das.
Among others, popular actors like Bijay Mohanty, Mihir Das, Aparajita Minaketan,Pradumna Lenka are also playing important characters in this film.
The film is expected to release in first quarter of 2017.
The cast and crew are hopeful that this movie would provide wholesome entertainment to Odia cine lovers.