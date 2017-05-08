Headlines

Akash MD held for cheating investors

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Akash MD held for cheating investors

Bhubaneswar: Managing Director of Akash India Multiplex Limited Kedar Nath Sahu was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for duping investors of around rupees three crore.

Special Director General of Police (Crime Branch) BK Sharma has tweeted and informed of Sahu’s arrest.

Reporets said that Sahu was involved in a case of unauthorized collection of public deposits and cheating several investors to the tune of over rupees three crore.

Sharma said that earlier the duped investors had filed FIR against Sahu with the EOW and also said that the investigation into the case is on. The accused Sahu would also be produced in court.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

10 ministers resigned 10 ministers resigned
3.9K
Headlines

Ministers reshuffle: 10 ministers resign; Oath taking ceremony tomorrow
Arindam Arindam
3.2K
Entertainment

Arindam and Barsha in upcoming Odia movie “Romeo Juliet”
Satyajeet Jena Satyajeet Jena
3.1K
Entertainment

CM Naveen appeals to vote for Satyajeet Jena in SaReGaMaPa Li’l Champs
Himachal Himachal
2.9K
Latest News Update

Himachal IAS-IPS couple to adopt martyr Paramjit Singh’s daughter
new ministers new ministers
2.0K
Headlines

New ministers names confirmed
To Top