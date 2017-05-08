Akash MD held for cheating investors

Bhubaneswar: Managing Director of Akash India Multiplex Limited Kedar Nath Sahu was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for duping investors of around rupees three crore.

Special Director General of Police (Crime Branch) BK Sharma has tweeted and informed of Sahu’s arrest.

Reporets said that Sahu was involved in a case of unauthorized collection of public deposits and cheating several investors to the tune of over rupees three crore.

Sharma said that earlier the duped investors had filed FIR against Sahu with the EOW and also said that the investigation into the case is on. The accused Sahu would also be produced in court.