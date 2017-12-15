Headlines

Ajinkya Rahane’s father arrested after car runs over elderly woman in Kolhapur

Pragativadi News Service
Ajinkya Rahane's father

Pune: India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane’s father, Madhukar Baburao Rahane, was arrested in Kolhapur on Friday.

Reports suggest that Rahane’s father was driving an i20 which ran over a 67-year-old lady. People immediately gathered at the accident site and took the woman to a nearby government hospital but the lady succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

As per reports, Madhukar was driving the vehicle and the family was headed to Tarkarli, Konkan via Pune-Bengaluru highway with the accident taking place in Kagal. The Kagal Police Station filed a case against Madhukar under section 304 A, 289, 337 and 338. Other members in the car were Ajinkya’s mother and sister with the family going for a vacation.

Rahane is presently with the rest of the Indian cricket team which is involved in a 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

The last match of the series will be played on Sunday in Visakhapatnam.

