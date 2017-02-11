Headlines

Ajay Tyagi appointed new Sebi chief

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday appointed senior Finance Ministry official and IAS officer Ajay Tyagi as the new Securities and Exchange Board of India’s(SEBI) chairperson. He will replace his predecessor, Upendra Kumar Sinha, on March 1.

Tyagi is from the 1984 Himachal Pradesh IAS cadre. He currently serves as the additional secretary (investment) in the department of economic affairs and handles capital market, among others.

Sinha had become the chief of the market regulator in February 2011. However, his three-year term was extended twice.

