Aishwarya Rai’s father hospitalised

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father Krishnaraj Rai recently got hospitalised for the last two weeks sources said.
As per sources, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cut short her New Year vacation in Dubai with her husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya because of her father’s poor health.
As Aishwarya got back to Mumbai to check on her father, Abhishek took off to New York for work. But reportedly, Abhishek has returned home as well.
Notably, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s last on screen appearance was for Karan Johar’s 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.