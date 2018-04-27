Aishwarya Rai an Indian beauty, not Diana Hayden: Tripura CM

Guwahati: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Thursday said Diana Hayden doesn’t represent Indian beauty, only Aishwarya Rai does.

He also claimed that the decision to award Miss World and Miss Universe titles to Indian women five years in a row was market-driven.

Only Aishwarya Rai was a quintessential representative of Indian beauty, he added.

“Indian beauty should ideally look like Goddesses Lakshmi and Saraswati. Diana Hayden did not deserve to win the Miss World crown. Actually, it was part of a fixed plan which was hatched keeping in mind the interests of the international market. Aishwarya Rai’s victory was well deserved as she represents the quintessential Indian woman,” the Chief Minister said at a design workshop in Agartala.

Indian women did not use cosmetics or shampoo.

We washed our hair with ‘methi’ water to prevent hairfall and bathed with mud not use cosmetics or shampoo. Beauty contest organisers are international marketing mafia trying to capture a market of 125 crore Indians with their move, Deb said.

Indian women no longer win international beauty contests as organisers have already captured the market, he added.