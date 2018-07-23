Aishwarya and Abhishek to come together in Anurag Kashyap’s film

Mumbai: The real-life couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will soon be seen in the big screen after eight years. The couple has appeared in eight films together.

The couple first appeared together in a Bollywood romantic musical, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. Soon after, they appeared in Rohan Sippy’s 2003 film Kuch Naa Kaho and given many film after. The couple were last seen in Mani Ratnam’ Raavan.

With that, Abhishek and Aishwarya stopped appearing in films altogether. They might soon star in a film together with Anurag Kashyap as producer.

Accoprding to sources, the film in question is called Gulab Zamun and will be produced by Anurag Kashyap. The film will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara and an announcement to this effect is likely to be made in the coming days.

Currently, Abhishek is working on Manmarziyaan, directed by Anurag Kashyap, also starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.The film is slated for a September 21 release.

On the other hand, Aishwarya, will soon get busy promoting her new film, Fanney Khan, in which she stars opposite Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. The film’s posters, songs like Halke Halke and Mohabbat, as well as the trailer are already a hit. Fanney Khan is Atul Manjerekar’s debut film as a director and releases on August 3.