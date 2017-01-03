Airtel offers one year free data for users

New Delhi: The telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced a special offer with free data up to a period of 12 months said Ajai Puri, director, market operations (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel.
The 12 months offer is available to any customer with a 4G mobile handset, and who is currently not on the Airtel network. Any customer, including existing Airtel customers, upgrading to a new 4G handset can also avail this offer.
This offer will be available from January 4, 2017 to February 28, 2017.
Under the offer, users will get free 3GB data every month till December 31, 2017 with select Prepaid and Postpaid packs. This free data benefit will be over and above the pack/plan benefits.
The Rs 345 prepaid monthly recharge will offer free calls – Local and STD to any network in India plus 4GB data (1GB regular pack benefit plus 3GB free data). The pack benefits will be valid for 28 days and can be availed for a maximum of 13 recharges till December 31, 2017.
Likewise, postpaid users will get free 3GB data per month with all ‘MyPlan Infinity Plans’. The Rs 549 Infinity plan will now offer unlimited free calling plus 6 GB data (3GB regular data plus 3GB free data) per month along with other pack benefits to customers under this offer.