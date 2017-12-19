Airstrikes kill 50 Taliban militants in Afghanistan

Kabul: At least 50 militants belonging to the Taliban insurgent group were killed in the airstrikes conducted by the security forces in northern Sar-e-Pul province of Afghanistan.
The Tolo News quoted the 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan army on Monday as saying that the airstrikes were conducted in Sancharak district of the province, leaving at least 50 militants dead.
In the airstrikes, 36 other militants also got injured and a Humvee armored personnel carrier along with two soft skin vehicles and several motorcycles were destroyed in the airstrikes, the statement further said.
Taliban’s deputy shadow district chief for Sancharak Qari Sher Mohammad and many other commanders were also among those killed.
Taliban hasn’t commented on the airstrikes so far.
Anti-ISIS, as well as anti-Taliban operations, are underway to eliminate the presence of terrorists in the Nangarhar province and the US forces are providing air force support to the Afghan forces during the operations.