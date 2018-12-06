AirAsia to organise travel fair in Bhubaneswar from Dec 7

Bhubaneswar: In order to promote tourism in India, AirAsia will be organising a travel fair in Bhubaneswar for three days starting tomorrow.

AirAsia today announced the launch of the exciting travel fair, organised at Esplanade One Mall in Bhubaneswar, from December 7 to 9, 2018.

The fair aims to promote tourism in India and will also offer interesting deals and offers to the visitors.

According to a press note, guests can avail flat 20% off on their flight tickets on bookings made between December 7 and 9, 2018 for travel between January 7, 2019, and April 17, 2019.

This discount is applicable on all flights operated by AirAsia’s Group network, AirAsia India (Flight code i5), AirAsia Berhad (Flight code AK), Thai AirAsia (Flight code FD) and AirAsia X (Flight code D7).

Guests can avail the offer across AirAsia India domestic network and especially to the direct flights from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata & Bengaluru.

For international travel, guests can plan interesting destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Phuket, Singapore, Bali, Melbourne, Sydney, and many more destinations, the press note further stated.

It may be mentioned here that Tourism Malaysia and Thai Tourism Authority have partnered with AirAsia for this event.